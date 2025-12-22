Russian General Fanil Sarvarov killed in Moscow Car Blast

MOSCOW – Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of Russian Armed Forces’ Operational Training Department, was killed on Monday morning when a car bomb detonated beneath his vehicle in Moscow.

Russian Investigative Committee said the blast occurred in a car park near a residential building in the southern part of the capital, leaving authorities scrambling to secure the area and begin a full-scale investigation. Investigators have been dispatched to the scene to piece together the circumstances of the attack.

The committee also revealed that one line of inquiry under scrutiny is whether Ukrainian intelligence agencies could have played a role in this brazen strike, though Ukraine has yet to issue any comment.

🚨🔴Russian Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the General Staff’s Operational Training Directorate, was killed in a car bomb on Yasenevaya Street in southern Moscow..🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/O35KkBfnjA — THE UNKNOWN MAN (@Theunk13) December 22, 2025

The assassination of such a high-ranking military official marks a serious escalation, raising questions about the security of Russian military personnel on home soil and the potential for foreign involvement in what appears to be a meticulously planned attack.

Russian media outlets reported the scene as chaotic, with emergency services rushing to the location as local residents looked on in shock. This unprecedented incident is likely to heighten tensions in the region, as the Kremlin seeks answers about how a senior general could be targeted in the heart of Moscow.