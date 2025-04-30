Russia presses Pakistan, India for Talks amid fears of military action in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD/MOSCOW – Tensions between Pakistan and India are all-time high after a deadly attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, prompting world reactions and now Russia called for restraint and dialogue between the two South Asian neighbors.

The tensions surged after New Delhi’s alleged false flag operation in the Pahalgam area of occupied Kashmir, which left over two dozen tourists dead. Indian government shortly blamed cross-border elements for the attack and responded by suspending key aspects of the Indus Waters Treaty — a historic water-sharing agreement between the two nations. In turn, Pakistan issued a strong diplomatic response to what it calls “unilateral and provocative actions” by New Delhi.

Amid fear of strikes, Russia stepped forward with a call for calm. Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed a meeting between Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Khalid Jameel, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister as two sides discussed recent attack, rising tensions in the region, and broader bilateral and regional issues.

Kremlin urged both nuclear armed nations to show restraint and resolve their disputes through peaceful means and diplomatic engagement, it said.

Russia maintained cordial ties with both Pakistan, and India for regional stability and dialogue-based conflict resolution.