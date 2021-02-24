Pakistan to award 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students: FM Qureshi
Share
COLOMBO – Pakistan has decided to grant 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students aspiring to study in top Pakistani medical schools, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Qureshi said this during his visit to Sri Lanka. He had earlier announced his arrival on Twitter.
Pleased to arrive in Colombo with PM @ImranKhanPTI for his maiden visit to Sri Lanka. 🇵🇰 and 🇱🇰 share a close relationship, working together at the bilat level and int’l & regional forums. During this visit all areas of cooperation between 🇵🇰 🇱🇰 will be discussed & strengthened. pic.twitter.com/K5iIAbWaVc— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 23, 2021
During his visit, Qureshi also spoke on defence and security cooperation between both countries. "An end to the menace of terrorism is equally important for Pakistan and Sri Lanka," he added.
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka a credit line of $15 million in this regard, he said.
Great to meet with FM @DCRGunawardena this morning in Colombo for a discussion on matters across a range of bilateral, regional and int’l interest. Together we are committed to working together to strengthen our relationship and evolve new areas of collab & cooperation. pic.twitter.com/g19o5KoCQ3— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 24, 2021
The Sri Lankan foreign minister had said that Imran Khan's visit will help strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.
Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities, the FM maintained. Adding that, views were exchanged on enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka.
Punjab launches Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin Scholarship ... 08:23 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday launched Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin (PBUH) Scholarship Program for ...
- MPAs to be suspended if dogs bite anyone in Sindh constituencies, ...07:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United win toss, opt to bat first against ...06:35 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army working to arrest TTP’s Ehsanullah Ehsan again: DG ...06:28 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Cancer survivor to become youngest American to explore space05:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this ...05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Shaniera Akram reminds netizens to 'Pawri' with their masks on02:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021