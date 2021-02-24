Pakistan to award 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students: FM Qureshi

COLOMBO – Pakistan has decided to grant 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students aspiring to study in top Pakistani medical schools, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Qureshi said this during his visit to Sri Lanka. He had earlier announced his arrival on Twitter.

Pleased to arrive in Colombo with PM @ImranKhanPTI for his maiden visit to Sri Lanka. 🇵🇰 and 🇱🇰 share a close relationship, working together at the bilat level and int’l & regional forums. During this visit all areas of cooperation between 🇵🇰 🇱🇰 will be discussed & strengthened. pic.twitter.com/K5iIAbWaVc — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 23, 2021

During his visit, Qureshi also spoke on defence and security cooperation between both countries. "An end to the menace of terrorism is equally important for Pakistan and Sri Lanka," he added.

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka a credit line of $15 million in this regard, he said.

Great to meet with FM @DCRGunawardena this morning in Colombo for a discussion on matters across a range of bilateral, regional and int’l interest. Together we are committed to working together to strengthen our relationship and evolve new areas of collab & cooperation. pic.twitter.com/g19o5KoCQ3 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 24, 2021

The Sri Lankan foreign minister had said that Imran Khan's visit will help strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.

Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities, the FM maintained. Adding that, views were exchanged on enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka.