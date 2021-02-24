Pakistan to award 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students: FM Qureshi
05:15 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
COLOMBO – Pakistan has decided to grant 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students aspiring to study in top Pakistani medical schools, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Qureshi said this during his visit to Sri Lanka. He had earlier announced his arrival on Twitter.

During his visit, Qureshi also spoke on defence and security cooperation between both countries. "An end to the menace of terrorism is equally important for Pakistan and Sri Lanka," he added.

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka a credit line of $15 million in this regard, he said.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister had said that Imran Khan's visit will help strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.

Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities, the FM maintained. Adding that, views were exchanged on enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka.

