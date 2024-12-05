COAS Gen Asim Munir presides over 84th Formation Commanders Conference

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presided over the two-day 84th Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

The conference began with a moment of reflection as the participants paid tribute to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and citizens of Pakistan, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s security and sovereignty. Special prayers were offered for law enforcement officers who were martyred during the recent protests in Islamabad.

The forum strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people. It also condemned the atrocities in Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling for international legal measures to stop military aggression in the region.

Participants were briefed on the current security situation, both within Pakistan and internationally. The Army’s operational readiness to tackle evolving traditional and non-traditional threats was thoroughly reviewed. The forum also focused on counterterrorism operations, with a particular emphasis on neutralizing terrorists and their facilitators, especially those operating in Balochistan, including the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) Majeed Brigade.

A significant point of discussion was the malicious propaganda surrounding the lawful deployment of the Army in Islamabad to protect key government buildings and ensure the safety of visiting delegations. The forum condemned this coordinated misinformation campaign, which was seen as an attempt by certain political elements to create divisions between the public, the Armed Forces, and national institutions. The participants firmly rejected this strategy, which they described as a futile effort fueled by external forces.

The forum also emphasized the need for the government to introduce stronger laws to regulate the unethical use of freedom of expression, particularly in spreading fake news and promoting polarization. It was agreed that those who profit from spreading lies for political or financial gain must be held accountable. The Army reiterated its commitment to serving the nation impartially, protecting both the people and the country from all threats, and remaining free from political influence.

The forum expressed concern over the continued use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups, particularly those linked to Fitna Al Khwarij, to launch attacks on Pakistan. It was stressed that both neighboring Islamic nations must focus on mutually beneficial cooperation and take steps to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorists.

Additionally, the forum reaffirmed its support for the ongoing socioeconomic and development efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The resilient people of these provinces, who have long been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, will continue to receive the Army’s full support in their quest for peace and prosperity. The forum also committed to assisting government initiatives to foster economic growth, combat illegal activities, and eliminate the terror-crime nexus.

In his concluding remarks, COAS General Syed Asim Munir underscored the importance of professionalism, operational readiness, and the Army’s steadfast dedication to Pakistan’s security. He reaffirmed that the Army would continue to serve the nation with unwavering commitment, regardless of the challenges ahead.