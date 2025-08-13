US says ‘Ties with Pakistan, India Stable’, cites Washington’s role in defusing tensions

WASHINGTON – US State Department assured that relations with both nuclear-armed Pakistan and India remained stable, reiterating Washington’s swift diplomacy averted potential catastrophe in May this year.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Trump administration moved immediately during period of intense hostilities between Islamabad and New Delhi as she credited Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio with personally intervening through urgent phone calls.

Calling it proud moment for American diplomacy, Bruce sheds light on how top US officials worked round clock to cool tensions and bring both sides to the table.

Addressing Pakistan’s recent counterterrorism talks with US in Islamabad, Bruce confirmed both nations renewed their pledge to fight terrorism in all its forms and were exploring deeper cooperation to counter evolving threats.

Underscoring Washington’s balancing act, Bruce said their ties remain unchanged, a signal that US intends to keep close relations with two countries often at odds.