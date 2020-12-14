PPP’s Shehlaz Raza trolled for mistaking photo of Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral for PDM Lahore show

10:22 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
PPP’s Shehlaz Raza trolled for mistaking photo of Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral for PDM Lahore show
KARACHI – A trolling spree hounded Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shehla Raza after she shared a picture of late TLP chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral prayers, claiming it was PDM’s Lahore public gathering. 

The PPP stalwart took to Twitter on Sunday sharing pictures to show how successful power show was being held by the Opposition parties. 

However, Pakistani social media users were quick to find out that one of the pictures Shehla Raza posted was that of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's funeral prayers held last month at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

On Sunday, leaders of the PDM, an alliance of Pakistan’s main opposition parties, announced they will march on the capital in the start of next year to oust the "selected" and "ineligible" government of Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf. 

PDM: Minar-e-Pakistan show ends in 'long march to ... 09:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of Pakistan’s main opposition ...

Addressing a large gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto said "the time for dialogue is over now" and they will soon take a long march towards Islamabad. "You have to accept the peoples' decision," he said in his fiery speech from the centre stage in the Greater Iqbal Park. "Selectors you must hear this: We are coming to Islamabad," he declared.

