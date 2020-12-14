PPP’s Shehlaz Raza trolled for mistaking photo of Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral for PDM Lahore show

KARACHI – A trolling spree hounded Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shehla Raza after she shared a picture of late TLP chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral prayers, claiming it was PDM’s Lahore public gathering.

The PPP stalwart took to Twitter on Sunday sharing pictures to show how successful power show was being held by the Opposition parties.

ایک گھنٹہ پہلے کے جلسہ گاہ کے منا ظر۔۔۔۔

سلیکٹڈ کو اندازہ ہو گیا تھا ۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔

مستقبل کی مصروفیات ڈھونڈ لی ۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔

دھوپ میں بیٹھ کر بھی وقت گذارا pic.twitter.com/NqQOw6IogP — Syeda Shehla Raza (@SyedaShehlaRaza) December 13, 2020

However, Pakistani social media users were quick to find out that one of the pictures Shehla Raza posted was that of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's funeral prayers held last month at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

آنٹی جی یہ تصویر تو خادم حسین رضوی صاحب کے جنازے کی ہے 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HgDiKaujJX — Sheikh Raza (@SheikhR99645349) December 13, 2020

Yeh to hal hai in logo ka — MUHAMMAD AYUB (@AYUB8791) December 13, 2020

میت جا رہی ہے pdm کی 😂😜 — Ghulam Abbas (@raeesabbas777) December 13, 2020

تصویر نمبر دو غلط ہے — Nouman Naveed (@chnoumannaveed6) December 13, 2020

On Sunday, leaders of the PDM, an alliance of Pakistan’s main opposition parties, announced they will march on the capital in the start of next year to oust the "selected" and "ineligible" government of Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Addressing a large gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto said "the time for dialogue is over now" and they will soon take a long march towards Islamabad. "You have to accept the peoples' decision," he said in his fiery speech from the centre stage in the Greater Iqbal Park. "Selectors you must hear this: We are coming to Islamabad," he declared.