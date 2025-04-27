Karachi Weather Update: Intense Heat Expected in Sindh Capital with ‘Feels Like’ 43°C

KARACHI – Parts of Pakistan are reeling under scorching heat, and Sindh capital Karachi is set to endure another scorching day as the city faces intense heat and high humidity.

According to Met Department, temperatures are expected to peak at 38°C today, but the heat index will push it to feel like 41°C to 43°C, making conditions highly uncomfortable for residents.

Karachi Weather Update

The department predicts that the weather will remain hot and humid for next 24 hours. Currently, the temperature is 29°C, but it feels closer to 33°C due to the intense heat. Winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour, and the humidity level has reached 83%, which further intensifies the sultry atmosphere.

Citizens have been advised to take extra precautions, including avoiding direct sunlight and limiting outdoor activities, to minimize the health risks associated with extreme heat. The heatwave is expected to affect a large portion of the country, with daytime temperatures remaining 5 to 7°C higher than normal in the southern regions (Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan) and 4 to 6°C above average in the northern regions (central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan) from April 27 to 30.

A high-pressure system currently in place over the central and southern parts of the country is expected to persist until April 30, leading to prolonged hot weather conditions across most regions.

The weather forecast for various cities in Sindh shows hot conditions with varying humidity and temperatures over the next few days. Nawabshah is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 46°C, with temperatures ranging between 45-47°C on Sunday and Monday, and slightly higher at 46-48°C on Tuesday. Mithi will see a maximum temperature of 44°C, with temperatures staying between 44-46°C throughout the week. Dadu is likely to face the hottest conditions, with temperatures reaching up to 48°C, and fluctuating between 48-50°C over the next few days.

Thatta will be slightly cooler with a high of 41°C, and temperatures will range from 41-43°C on Sunday and Monday, dropping slightly to 38-40°C on Tuesday. Sukkur will experience high temperatures around 45°C, with the range staying between 45-47°C over the next few days. Hyderabad will have a maximum temperature of 43°C, with temperatures fluctuating between 43-45°C, reaching slightly higher at 44-46°C on Tuesday.