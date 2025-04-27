Pakistan confirms no flood risk in AJK despite increased water inflows from India

ISLAMABAD – India released waters into river Jhelum amid tensions with Pakistan, and it prompted several reports claiming flooding alert in Azad Kashmir.

As news circulated in mainstream and social media panicked users, detailed analysis and official monitoring confirm that the situation remains under control. Data shared by Flood Warning Stations (FWS) at Chakothi and Domel sites along the River Jhelum shows rise in water inflows was recorded throughout 26 April 2025.

At Chakothi, river gauge readings fluctuated between 13.10 ft and 22.50 ft, while discharges peaked at 34,084 cusecs around 1300 hours before stabilizing later in the day. Similarly, at Domel, the river gauges and discharges reflected normal variations, with no alarming trends. Inflow figures for 26th April 2025 stood at 47,124 cusecs, slightly above the five-year average of 44,280 cusecs. Historical data indicates that similar or higher inflows have been recorded in previous years, notably in 2024 when inflows peaked at 63,699 cusecs on the same date.

Mangla reservoir currently shows a healthy status. The reservoir level stands at 1129.80 ft SPD, with an inflow of 28,000 cusecs and an outflow of 26,515 cusecs. Importantly, the reservoir maintains a live storage capacity of 0.994 million acre-feet (MAF) — around 13pc of its total live capacity — ensuring a substantial cushion of 6.283 MAF below the Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1242.00 ft SPD.

Authorities have affirmed that, despite the noticeable increase in water inflows, there is no immediate threat of flooding. The situation is being closely monitored, and ample storage capacity remains available to absorb any further inflows.