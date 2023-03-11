Imran Khan announces election rally on Sunday, demands judicial probe into PTI worker's death

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he will lead an election rally tomorrow (Sunday) in the Punjab capital days after his march for judiciary was barred by police following the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

In his address, he came hard on interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IGP Usman Anwar for declared the death of PTI worker Ali Bilal aka Zillay Shah accidental. He reiterated that Shah was murdered in police custody and demanded a judicial probe into it.

More to follow…