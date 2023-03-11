Search

Pakistan

Pakistan skips moot of top judges of SCO countries in India

07:53 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
Pakistan skips moot of top judges of SCO countries in India
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial skipped a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that has been taking place in New Delhi from March 10 till March 12 due to “unavoidable commitments”.

The SCO is a key regional forum comprising Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and India. It focuses primarily on the areas of trade, finance, commerce and socio-economic cooperation among the SCO member states. Currently, Indian holds the presidency of the forum and it will organise a series of events this year.

In January, amid the heightened hostilities between Islamabad and New Delhi, the Indian government had invited Pakistan’s top judge to attend meetings of the chief justices of the SCO countries.

“Due to his unavoidable commitments on the scheduled meeting dates, the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan will not be able to participate in the SCO meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts scheduled from 10-12 March, 2023,” reports quoted Pakistan’s reply to the India.

India has also invited Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to the SCO foreign ministers meeting scheduled to be held in Goa in May.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in her weekly press briefing said Pakistan was yet to decide whether the foreign minister will attend the meeting.

“Regarding participation in the upcoming SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, as I have said earlier, the matter is under consideration and as and when this decision is taken, we will share it with everyone,” Baloch said in reply to question at a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

India invites Pakistan’s Chief Justice, Foreign Minister for SCO moots

Pakistan

India yet to address Pakistan's concerns over irresponsible firing of BrahMos supersonic missile

03:35 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto says IMF not being fair to Pakistan

10:42 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Pakistan welcomes normalisation of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran

09:48 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Pakistan hikes electricity tariff amid IMF bailout delay

09:29 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Pakistan FM Bilawal calls for global unity to fight against Islamophobia

08:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Army restores properties of former 2-star general, court told

03:10 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Multan Sultan’s Usman Khan slams fastest century in history of PSL

08:08 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 11, 2023

08:03 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.5 284
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in the domestic market as per tola price surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs198,700.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs170,353.

In the international market, the price of precious metal increases by $3 to settle at $1,866 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,120 per tola and Rs1817.55 per 10grams.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: