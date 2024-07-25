Search

PakistanTop News

ECP recognises 39 MNAs as PTI members after SC ruling on reserved seats

Web Desk
10:36 PM | 25 Jul, 2024
ECP recognises 39 MNAs as PTI members after SC ruling on reserved seats
Source: File photo

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday that 39 lawmakers who ran as independent candidates in the February 8 elections and later joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) are now recognized as members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the Supreme Court's July 12 ruling on the reserved seats case.

The ECP published a notification on its website, declaring these 39 National Assembly members as part of the former ruling party, PTI, since they had indicated their affiliation with PTI in their nomination papers for the February 8 nationwide elections.

This decision was made during a key session chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, where it was concluded to publish the notification affirming the lawmakers' affiliation with the Imran Khan-founded party. Among the notified PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) are Asad Qaiser, Sher Afzal Khan, Latif Khan Khosa, Zartaj Gul, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Zain Hussain Qureshi, Malik Aamir Dogar, Ali Afzal Sahi, Ali Khan Jadoon, and others.

The PTI candidates, who were notified by the ECP, had declared their party affiliation with PTI in their nomination papers before the 2024 general elections. Due to the loss of its election symbol, PTI candidates ran as independents in the February 8 elections but were instructed by the party to join the SIC to qualify for reserved seats.

After winning the most seats in the general polls earlier this year, PTI was initially denied reserved seats by the ECP, a decision upheld by the Peshawar High Court (PHC), citing the party’s failure to submit a list of candidates for reserved seats within the specified time.

The Supreme Court, on July 12, ruled that PTI remains a political party that won general seats in the national and provincial assemblies in the February 8 elections and is thus entitled to reserved seats.

The SC's full bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, by a majority of 8, overturned the PHC's March 25 judgment and declared the ECP's March 1 order unconstitutional and void.

Following the SC's directives, the ECP held multiple sessions to discuss the verdict. In a session last week, the ECP noted that 39 candidates of the embattled party had declared their PTI affiliation in their nomination papers. However, 41 candidates who were declared independents did not mention PTI in their nomination papers, did not disclose their party affiliation, nor submitted any party ticket.

"Therefore, the Returning Officers allowed them to contest the election as independents. Later, these MNAs voluntarily joined the Sunni Etihad Council (SIC) within three days as required by law after winning the election," the ECP stated.

PTI appealed the ECP and PHC decisions in the Supreme Court, but it was rejected. The ECP clarified that PTI was neither a petitioner in the case against the ECP in the apex court nor the PHC.

It is important to note that the ruling parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the reserved seats verdict, which was an unexpected legal victory for the main opposition party. This verdict has not only allowed PTI's return to parliament, which was barred from the February 8 polls due to the ECP's December 2023 ruling, but also increased pressure on the coalition alliance by altering the National Assembly's composition.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:31 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistani police detain chief of top rights body 'for raising voice ...

10:59 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Where are 50,000 Pakistanis who went 'missing' in Iraq?

10:36 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

ECP recognises 39 MNAs as PTI members after SC ruling on reserved ...

09:58 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

FBR says people involved in tax evasion, fraud to be fined, jailed

09:33 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Scotland Yard drops investigation against Nawaz, Maryam in Arshad ...

08:51 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Import of Rs100 million Land Cruiser for Punjab Assemly speaker ...

Most viewed

08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 ...

11:24 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

10:03 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

09:35 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

50,000 Pakistanis missing in Iraq after going for pilgrimages

03:10 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Man commits suicide by jumping off metro bus bridge in Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Latest

11:31 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistani police detain chief of top rights body 'for raising voice for Baloch missing persons'

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.75
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.65 205.65
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: