Multan Sultan’s Usman Khan slams fastest century in history of PSL

RAWALPINDI – Multan Sultan’s batter Usman Khan set a new record for smashing fastest hundred in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Khan stroked 100 off 36 by smashing 11 4s and seven 6s in his powerful innings against Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. He clinched the title of fastest century from his team fellow Rilee Rossouw a day after he smashed hundred off 41 balls.

The opening player made 120 off 43 balls before he was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz.

On Friday, Peshawar Zalmi failed to defend 240 runs or more for the second successive time as Multan Sultans won the 486-run thriller by four wickets to storm into the Pakistan Super League 2023 playoffs in front of another full-house at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Rilee Rossouw stroked the fastest PSL century off 41 balls, improving his own record by two balls, and Kieron Pollard blasted a 25-ball 52 as Multan Sultans achieved the 243-run target with five balls to spare.