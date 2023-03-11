Multan Sultan’s Usman Khan slams fastest century in history of PSL

RAWALPINDI – Multan Sultan’s batter Usman Khan set a new record for smashing fastest hundred in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Khan stroked 100 off 36 by smashing 11 4s and seven 6s in his powerful innings against Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. He clinched the title of fastest century from his team fellow Rilee Rossouw a day after he smashed hundred off 41 balls.
The opening player made 120 off 43 balls before he was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz.
𝙁𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 100 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙃𝘽𝙇𝙋𝙎𝙇 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙐𝙎𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙆𝙃𝘼𝙉 🕺🏻🤩— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 11, 2023
His Skipper is happy, his team is happy, HE IS HAPPY! #HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #QGvMS pic.twitter.com/QnY94Gv62w
On Friday, Peshawar Zalmi failed to defend 240 runs or more for the second successive time as Multan Sultans won the 486-run thriller by four wickets to storm into the Pakistan Super League 2023 playoffs in front of another full-house at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Rilee Rossouw stroked the fastest PSL century off 41 balls, improving his own record by two balls, and Kieron Pollard blasted a 25-ball 52 as Multan Sultans achieved the 243-run target with five balls to spare.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in the domestic market as per tola price surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs198,700.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs170,353.
In the international market, the price of precious metal increases by $3 to settle at $1,866 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,120 per tola and Rs1817.55 per 10grams.
