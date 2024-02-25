Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Live Streaming

Sunday action of Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) brings double header for fans as table toppers Multan Sultans are facing Quetta Gladiators in a high-octane clash.

PSL 9 continues unabated and fans will witness another clash between top teams at Multan Stadium.

As the action in the country's flagship cricket league unfolds, the excitement of the fans continues to increase as they search online channels to watch PSL fixtures.

The game between Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

PSL 9 Live Streaming on Web