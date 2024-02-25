PSL 9, Match 11, Table toppers Multan Sultans to face unbeatable Quetta Gladiators today

MULTAN – Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, the top two teams so far in Pakistan Super League season 9 will lock horns in the 11th game today in Multan as fans are excited about the Sunday double-header.
Sultans led by Rizwan remained at the top so far with the finest performance in the season of the PSL. Under the leadership of a Pakistani wicketkeeper batter, the team remains at the top, securing 3 wins out of 4 games and accumulating 6 points with a net run rate of +0.812.
The team from Southern Punjab is expected to perform better after outclassing Peshawar Zalmi.
Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, remain unbeaten team in a tournament, having triumphed in all three league matches so far. The team under the new skipper holds 6 points and a positive net run rate of +0.686.
The pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium is currently slow, making it difficult for batters to score big. The outfield is also slow, while the longer boundaries are making it difficult to score.
So far, the average score remains at 155 on Multan pitch. Due to the dew factor later in the innings, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl first.
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shefane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
