PSL 9, Match 11, Table toppers Multan Sultans to face unbeatable Quetta Gladiators today

MULTAN – Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, the top two teams so far in Pakistan Super League season 9 will lock horns in the 11th game today in Multan as fans are excited about the Sunday double-header.

Sultans led by Rizwan remained at the top so far with the finest performance in the season of the PSL. Under the leadership of a Pakistani wicketkeeper batter, the team remains at the top, securing 3 wins out of 4 games and accumulating 6 points with a net run rate of +0.812.

The team from Southern Punjab is expected to perform better after outclassing Peshawar Zalmi.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, remain unbeaten team in a tournament, having triumphed in all three league matches so far. The team under the new skipper holds 6 points and a positive net run rate of +0.686.

The pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium is currently slow, making it difficult for batters to score big. The outfield is also slow, while the longer boundaries are making it difficult to score.

So far, the average score remains at 155 on Multan pitch. Due to the dew factor later in the innings, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl first.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shefane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain