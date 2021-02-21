PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi family for PSL 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans are receiving back-to-back surprises in terms of much-awaited players, anthems, and the brand ambassadors of each team.

Dananeer Mobeen, the girl who got overnight fame with her ##PawriHorahiHai trend, announced Sunday that she is now an official member of the Zalmi family. "Akhpal team! Da pekhawar azmaray," she captioned a picture with the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | ???????? (@dananeerr)

Yesterday, while donning a yellow outfit, she had shared a picture with the caption: ‘Yellow is the official colour of the season! Can you guess what’s coming next?’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | ???????? (@dananeerr)

Earlier, Zalmi has released its astounding anthem featuring Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan.

On Friday, famous Turkish TV star Esra Bilgic joined Peshawar Zalmi’s “Yellow Storm” after multiple teasers given by the franchise owner Javed Afridi.