#PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi family for PSL 2021
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans are receiving back-to-back surprises in terms of much-awaited players, anthems, and the brand ambassadors of each team.
Dananeer Mobeen, the girl who got overnight fame with her ##PawriHorahiHai trend, announced Sunday that she is now an official member of the Zalmi family. "Akhpal team! Da pekhawar azmaray," she captioned a picture with the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, while donning a yellow outfit, she had shared a picture with the caption: ‘Yellow is the official colour of the season! Can you guess what’s coming next?’.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Zalmi has released its astounding anthem featuring Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan.
Zalmi Anthem PSL 6 | Kingdom by Abdullah Siddiqui ft Alltamash | Esra Bilgic, Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, Ali Rehmanhttps://t.co/iACevMud0p
Powered by @TCLPak#Zalmi #YellowStorm #ZKingdom pic.twitter.com/rjp8bhchdm— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 20, 2021
On Friday, famous Turkish TV star Esra Bilgic joined Peshawar Zalmi’s “Yellow Storm” after multiple teasers given by the franchise owner Javed Afridi.
PSL6 – Javed Afridi welcomes Esra Bilgiç to ... 01:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
The Yellow storm, Peshawar Zalmi, is living up to its hype as a piece of great news for the PSL fans takes the Internet ...
- Start dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiris, Mehbooba Mufti urges India05:01 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
-
- Hafizabad girl hires contract killer for Rs0.25mn to kill best friend03:22 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Maulana Tariq Jameel reveals why he launched own clothing brand ...02:43 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- PSL 2021, Match 2 – Peshawar Zalmi set 141-run target for Lahore ...02:05 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second child and it’s a boy11:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
- PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)04:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Watch #Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen praying in car04:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021