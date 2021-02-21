Start dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiris, Mehbooba Mufti urges India

SRINAGAR – The President of Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti has urged India to start dialogue with Pakistan and the Kashmiri people to end bloodshed in the occupied territory.

Talking to reporters in Logripora Aishmuqam area of IoJ&K’s Islamabad district, she said Kashmir dispute is a big issue and it must be resolved.

Mufti stressed that the BJP government should think and start the process of dialogue, so that the bloodshed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is stopped, as the graveyards have become full in the valley.

Party President @MehboobaMufti visited Logripora,Aishmuqam to express sympathies with the bereaved family of J&K Police constable Suhail Ahmed who was killed in a militant attack in baghaat area of Srinagar on friday. pic.twitter.com/5XO5KwfdXL — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) February 20, 2021

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by Research Section of KMS says the people of IIOJ&K continued to suffer immensely due to unrelenting military siege and harsh restrictions imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government since August 05, 2019.

It said India is following Israeli model of repression in IIOJK and Indian forces’ personnel are using pellet firing shotguns to kill and maim the Kashmiris.

The report Indian troops have injured more than 11,400 people by firing pellets since 08 July in 2016.

Moreover, New York-based Human Rights Watch in its latest report said that in August 2019, Indian government after revoking the special status of IIOJK imposed broad restrictions.

It said authorities detained many people without informing their families about their whereabouts and several of them were even shifted to jails outside the territory.

The report said harsh and discriminatory restrictions on Muslim-majority areas in IIOJK remain in effect, with scores of people detained without charge and critics threatened with arrest.

It said New Delhi continues to clamp down on journalists and rights activists, including bringing politically motivated charges of terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and using counterterrorism operations to harass and intimidate them.