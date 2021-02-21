Germany refuses to supply arms to India over human rights abuses in IIOJK
Share
BERLIN – India has suffered another humiliation over its poor human rights record in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as Germany has declined license to two firms planning small arms export.
The European country is India’s sixth-largest buying and selling associate and its largest buying and selling associate from the EU, it feared that the weaponry may be used towards the civilian in IIOJK.
Human rights violations since August 2019 including communication blackout, false incrimination of the harmless civilians have raised serious concerns.
'Shopian operation' – Uproar after Indian army ... 12:19 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
NEW DELHI – An Indian army captain was charged with killing three Kashmiri civilians in a staged encounter in ...
Germany prohibits arms gross sales to nations or areas the place their use may trigger direct or collateral injury to civilian populations.
It also revealed that a Belgian arms producer walked out of a deal to produce arms to India’s military amid issues within the Belgian authorities that the weapons can be used in ‘caged valley’.
Earlier, Germany had controlled the supply of arms export to India over poor human rights data in other states than the illegally occupied Kashmir.
Following the special status revocation, the BJP-led government had imposed inhumane restrictions in the valley.
Pakistan Army Chief salutes Kashmiris, urges to ... 10:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day saluted ...
- PSL 2021, Match 2 - Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl against Zalmi02:05 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Biochemistry professor, colleagues 'steal equipment, documents from ...01:56 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Germany refuses to supply arms to India over human rights abuses in ...01:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- ‘Pawri horahi hai’ girl helps Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate in ...12:30 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-21- ...11:55 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
- PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)04:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Watch #Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen praying in car04:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021