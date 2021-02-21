Germany refuses to supply arms to India over human rights abuses in IIOJK

BERLIN – India has suffered another humiliation over its poor human rights record in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as Germany has declined license to two firms planning small arms export.

The European country is India’s sixth-largest buying and selling associate and its largest buying and selling associate from the EU, it feared that the weaponry may be used towards the civilian in IIOJK.

Human rights violations since August 2019 including communication blackout, false incrimination of the harmless civilians have raised serious concerns.

'Shopian operation' – Uproar after Indian army ... 12:19 AM | 12 Jan, 2021 NEW DELHI – An Indian army captain was charged with killing three Kashmiri civilians in a staged encounter in ...

Germany prohibits arms gross sales to nations or areas the place their use may trigger direct or collateral injury to civilian populations.

It also revealed that a Belgian arms producer walked out of a deal to produce arms to India’s military amid issues within the Belgian authorities that the weapons can be used in ‘caged valley’.

Earlier, Germany had controlled the supply of arms export to India over poor human rights data in other states than the illegally occupied Kashmir.

Following the special status revocation, the BJP-led government had imposed inhumane restrictions in the valley.