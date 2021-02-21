Biochemistry professor, colleagues 'steal equipment, documents from Mayo paeds lab'
Share
LAHORE – A professor of biochemistry Nakshab Chaudhry and his colleagues have allegedly ransacked the Paeds Lab of the Mayo Hospital and took away medical equipment and other official documents of the facility.
Chaudhry and fellows snatched keys from the staff and gone with the looted items after locking the center.
A committee held Biochemistry Professor Nakshab Chaudhry and his fellows responsible for stealing the documents and equipment. The inquiry report stated that the incident occurred on February 8 when Nakshab along with his fellows, unlocked the doors of the lab, entered various sections, and took away lab equipment.
Three arrested as polling station set ablaze amid ... 11:02 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
NAGARPARKAR – Police have arrested three men on Sunday after the polling station set on fire amid the by-election ...
The report further added that refrigerators containing the chemicals were switched off and the attached stabilizer was also off, creating a potential risk of wastage of highly sensitive materials including reagents and kits.
A case has been lodged at the Gowalmandi police against Nakshab and his colleagues.
10-year-old gang-raped by 7 men for two-straight ... 10:20 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
KHAIRPUR: An atrocious act that disgraces humanity occurred in Sindh province as a 10-year-old boy has allegedly ...
- PSL 2021, Match 2 - Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl against Zalmi02:05 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Biochemistry professor, colleagues 'steal equipment, documents from ...01:56 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Germany refuses to supply arms to India over human rights abuses in ...01:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- ‘Pawri horahi hai’ girl helps Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate in ...12:30 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-21- ...11:55 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
- PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)04:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Watch #Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen praying in car04:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West03:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021