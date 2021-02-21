Biochemistry professor, colleagues 'steal equipment, documents from Mayo paeds lab'
01:56 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
Biochemistry professor, colleagues 'steal equipment, documents from Mayo paeds lab'
LAHORE – A professor of biochemistry Nakshab Chaudhry and his colleagues have allegedly ransacked the Paeds Lab of the Mayo Hospital and took away medical equipment and other official documents of the facility.

Chaudhry and fellows snatched keys from the staff and gone with the looted items after locking the center.

A committee held Biochemistry Professor Nakshab Chaudhry and his fellows responsible for stealing the documents and equipment. The inquiry report stated that the incident occurred on February 8 when Nakshab along with his fellows, unlocked the doors of the lab, entered various sections, and took away lab equipment.

The report further added that refrigerators containing the chemicals were switched off and the attached stabilizer was also off, creating a potential risk of wastage of highly sensitive materials including reagents and kits.

A case has been lodged at the Gowalmandi police against Nakshab and his colleagues.

