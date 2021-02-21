10-year-old gang-raped by 7 men for two-straight days in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: An atrocious act that disgraces humanity occurred in Sindh province as a 10-year-old boy has allegedly suffered sexual abuse by a gang of seven men for two straight days until police rescued the minor boy on Saturday.

The local police said that a gang of seven men sexually abuse a minor boy after they abducted her the day before.

The gang then dumped the minor boy in an unconscious state in a deserted place and left the area.

The minor, who faced severe torture and physical abuse, is in serious condition and is currently under critical surveillance in a local civil hospital.