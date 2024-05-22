Border security operations intensify as Pak forces target terrorist infiltration from Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have intensifed border operations as militants attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border from the neighboring country, ISPR said.

A press release shared by military's media urged Kabul to effectively manage its border and deny the use of its soil to terrorists.

Armed forces noted a sharp rise in terrorist attacks originating from Afghan soil, with terrorists attempting to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border to target security forces and innocent civilians.

It said security forces have been conducting operations in various areas along this border, including the general area of Sambaza in Zhob District of Balochistan since April 21, 2024. At least 29 terrorists have been killed over the past month in operations.

ISPR mentioned May 14 intelligence-based operation in which Major Babar Khan was martyred while bravely fighting. Security forces remain determined and committed to securing the borders and ensuring the safety of its citizens against terrorism.

Pakistan repeatedly urged the Interim Afghan Government to implement effective border management on their side and fulfill its obligations by preventing terrorists from using Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan.