Border security operations intensify as Pak forces target terrorist infiltration from Afghanistan: ISPR

29 militants gunned down in month amid surge in cross border attacks
RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have intensifed border operations as militants attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border from the neighboring country, ISPR said.
A press release shared by military's media urged Kabul to effectively manage its border and deny the use of its soil to terrorists.
Armed forces noted a sharp rise in terrorist attacks originating from Afghan soil, with terrorists attempting to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border to target security forces and innocent civilians.
It said security forces have been conducting operations in various areas along this border, including the general area of Sambaza in Zhob District of Balochistan since April 21, 2024. At least 29 terrorists have been killed over the past month in operations.
ISPR mentioned May 14 intelligence-based operation in which Major Babar Khan was martyred while bravely fighting. Security forces remain determined and committed to securing the borders and ensuring the safety of its citizens against terrorism.
Pakistan repeatedly urged the Interim Afghan Government to implement effective border management on their side and fulfill its obligations by preventing terrorists from using Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.