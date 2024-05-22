Search

Sports

OPPO Pakistan partners with Lahore Polo Club for the night Polo Tournament

Web Desk
12:19 PM | 22 May, 2024
OPPO Pakistan partners with Lahore Polo Club for the night Polo Tournament

LAHORE - Leading global smartphone brand OPPO has announced a collaboration with the Lahore Polo Club to promote sports in Pakistan.

This exciting partnership will sponsor the Lahore Polo Club's prestigious Night Polo Tournament, highlighting OPPO's commitment to supporting cultural and sporting events in the country.

George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to sponsor the Lahore Polo Club's Night Polo Tournament. This partnership is part of our efforts to promote sports and culture in Pakistan. Polo is extremely popular among Pakistani fans due to its rich history and beautiful game."

This collaboration is a testament to OPPO's dedication to innovation and technology. Through the Night Polo Tournament, OPPO aims to enhance brand awareness and demonstrate its commitment to providing consumers better access to OPPO products. By integrating OPPO technology into the event, the brand seeks to increase its usage in consumers' daily lives.

"Through this tournament, we demonstrate the brand's commitment to providing consumers with better access to OPPO products and increasing the use of OPPO technology in their daily lives. We are also committed to promoting sports in Pakistan in the future," added George Long.

The Night Polo Tournament is set to attract polo enthusiasts and sports fans from across the region. It will offer a thrilling showcase of skill and competition under the night sky. OPPO's involvement emphasizes its support for the sport and reinforces its role as a technology leader in Pakistan.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

12:51 PM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live streaming Online

12:19 PM | 22 May, 2024

OPPO Pakistan partners with Lahore Polo Club for the night Polo ...

10:58 AM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistan, England lock horns in T20I opener ahead of World Cup

06:57 PM | 21 May, 2024

Australia announces final squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

12:29 PM | 21 May, 2024

Myco secures 2-year deal for 6 ICC tournaments in Pakistan, teams up ...

09:10 PM | 19 May, 2024

Schoolchildren participate in YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race in ...

Sports

04:46 PM | 19 May, 2024

Sir Viv Richards likely to be appointed as Pakistan mentor for T20 ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:10 PM | 22 May, 2024

Honda Civic Oriel latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: