OPPO Pakistan partners with Lahore Polo Club for the night Polo Tournament

LAHORE - Leading global smartphone brand OPPO has announced a collaboration with the Lahore Polo Club to promote sports in Pakistan.

This exciting partnership will sponsor the Lahore Polo Club's prestigious Night Polo Tournament, highlighting OPPO's commitment to supporting cultural and sporting events in the country.

George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to sponsor the Lahore Polo Club's Night Polo Tournament. This partnership is part of our efforts to promote sports and culture in Pakistan. Polo is extremely popular among Pakistani fans due to its rich history and beautiful game."

This collaboration is a testament to OPPO's dedication to innovation and technology. Through the Night Polo Tournament, OPPO aims to enhance brand awareness and demonstrate its commitment to providing consumers better access to OPPO products. By integrating OPPO technology into the event, the brand seeks to increase its usage in consumers' daily lives.

The Night Polo Tournament is set to attract polo enthusiasts and sports fans from across the region. It will offer a thrilling showcase of skill and competition under the night sky. OPPO's involvement emphasizes its support for the sport and reinforces its role as a technology leader in Pakistan.