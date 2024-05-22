Search

Turkey grants visa-free access to another country

12:21 PM | 22 May, 2024
ANKARA - The government of Turkey has announced to grant visa-free entry to citizens from Romania.

A presidential decree confirmed the development in this regard after which Romanian nationals are not required to obtain a visa for tourist stays and transit passages.

The relaxation grants Romanians a stay of up to 90 days within every 180-day period and gives them more liberty to explore the country with a historic and modern outlook.

Interestingly, the relaxation applies solely to Romanian citizens visiting Türkiye as Turkish citizens planning to travel to Romania will be asked to obtain visas. 

There have been multiple developments in terms of aviation and tourism in recent months as countries across the world are inking visa-free agreements to attract tourists and spur the economy.

In this regard, China and Sri Lanka stand out as having offered multiple countries visa-free access to recover from the damages caused by the pandemic.

Romania, nestled in southeastern Europe, is a captivating land rich in history and culture. With a population of over 19 million, it boasts a diverse tapestry of traditions. Steeped in ancient tales and legends, Romania's history spans centuries, marked by the influence of various civilizations, including Roman, Ottoman, and Austro-Hungarian. 

On the other hand, Turkey, bridging Europe and Asia, holds a strategic position in the world. With a population surpassing 80 million, it's a melting pot of cultures. Its history is a mosaic of civilizations, from the ancient Hittites to the Byzantine Empire and the Ottoman Caliphate. Istanbul, formerly Constantinople, stands as a testament to this rich past with its majestic mosques and historic sites.

