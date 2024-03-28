Search

Immigration

Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct Karachi flights: Here's flight schedule

Web Desk
11:42 AM | 28 Mar, 2024
Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct Karachi flights: Here's flight schedule

ISLAMABAD - Azerbaijan Airlines, known as AZAL, has unveiled plans to start direct flights to Karachi, Pakistan, starting from next month.

A maiden flight is tentatively slated for April 18 in this regard and the announcement confirms the carrier's commitment to strengthening connectivity between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, aiming to facilitate flyers.

Karachi will join Islamabad and Lahore as the third Pakistani city to benefit from direct AZAL flights, expanding travel options and cementing closer ties between the two nations, AZAL confirmed.

The inaugural flight from Baku to Karachi is scheduled for April 18, with services set to operate twice in a week, providing travelers with increased accessibility and convenience.

There have been multiple developments for the country’s aviation industry as Malaysian airline Batik Air also launched direct flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur recently.

Besides, American carrier, Ravn Alaska Airlines is also keen to start the operation of flights from Pakistan for which it has also got in touch with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Moreover, Ethiopian Airlines has also resumed operations in the country after a gap of 19 years. Famous airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also announced flights to and from Pakistan as it has been given the go-ahead by the federal government.

Although private airlines are increasing operations in the country, Pakistan's national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines is set to be privatized for which the modalities are now being finalized.

