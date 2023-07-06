Search

Has Iraq visa fee been increased for Pakistanis? Minister addresses rumours

Web Desk 11:01 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has rejected propaganda about the increase in Iraq visa fees, terming it against reality. 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said some travel agents and elements from the opposition were misleading people regarding Iraqi visa fees despite the fact that Foreign Minister and the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had successfully fought the case of Pakistani people and demanded a reduction in visa fees during his visit to Iraq.

On the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, I had a detailed meeting with the Iraqi ambassador and discussed the problems being faced by the Pakistani pilgrims, he added.

The minister said that Iraqi authorities rejected information about increasing the Iraq visa fee and they would post details on the website soon.

The minister informed that during the last visit to Iraq, the PPP delegation also discussed with Iraqi officials, the provision of facilities to Pakistani pilgrims including starting a ferry service and reduction in visa fees.

For the first time in history, the Pakistani embassy’s foundation was laid in Iraq, he exclaimed.

The minister opined that the opening of a consulate in Najaf was discussed besides issues ranging from business to matters about people residing illegally.

Iraq, located in the Middle East, is a country with a rich history and diverse culture. It is known for being the birthplace of ancient civilizations and is home to historical sites like Babylon and ancient Mesopotamia. Iraq has varied landscapes, including deserts and fertile river valleys. The country has faced challenges in recent times but offers visitors a chance to explore its archaeological wonders and experience the warmth of its people.

Despite its past difficulties, Iraq continues to showcase its resilience and unique cultural heritage, making it an intriguing destination for those interested in history and culture and people from Pakistan also head to the country to visit the sites of religious importance.

