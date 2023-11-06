Oman's visa ban on Bangladeshi citizens: Embassy issues official update

MUSCAT - Oman's recent suspension of new visa issuances for Bangladeshi nationals is deemed temporary, clarified the Embassy of Oman in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The move, according to the embassy, follows a comprehensive periodic review by Omani authorities of labor market regulations.

As per the official statement, the aim is to align with current demands, maintain stability, and safeguard the rights of expatriate workers and their employers within the bounds of the law.

The embassy emphasized that efforts are underway to expedite the review process, after which visa issuance will resume based on the concluded guidelines.

The decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Bangladeshi citizens came as a shock; however, the embassy has clarified that the temporary suspension seeks to address issues like illegal employment of laid-off workers and ensure that workers' and employers' rights are duly protected.

Additionally, it aims to prevent the exploitation of foreign workers by ensuring they are engaged in licensed occupations. The review also targets streamlining recruitment procedures for the benefit of both workers and employers.

It bears mentioning that the Royal Oman Police had confirmed last week the suspension of visas for citizens from Bangladesh.

"The Royal Oman Police, within its review of the policies for obtaining some types of visas, announces the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the issuance of all types of visas for Bangladeshi citizens effective Tuesday, 31/10/2023 until further notice," the statement said.

Bangladeshi nationals constitute the largest group of expatriate workers in Oman, with a reported total of 703,840 individuals, followed closely by 530,242 Indians, according to a report from July, Dhakatribune reported.

Oman is a country in the Middle East, and it's located next to the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. It's a bit smaller than the state of Kansas in the USA and about 5 million people live in the country.