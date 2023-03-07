How to get Germany Work Visa? Here's the procedure for qualified professionals

BERLIN - Germany has been at the forefront when it comes to welcoming immigrants and same is the reason why thousands of professionals move to the country every year.

If you are also a qualified professional, you can get a work visa of Germany and move there. This detailed guide is all about securing the visa and building a life in the country that was once marred by conflict but is currently prospering.

Eligibility to Get Work Visa

You can get a work visa for Germany if your qualifications is either recognised in Germany or comparable to those from a German higher education institution. Moreover, if you are seeking employment in a regulated profession, i.e. health professions, a professional practice permit is mandatory.

You can also get a work visa if you have received an actual job offer from an employer in Germany and your recognised qualifications enable you to perform the job for which you are being hired.

Besides, you can also get a work visa if you are over 45 and coming to Germany for the first time for employment but your gross annual salary for the position you are joining must be at least €48,180 or you must provide proof of adequate old age pension provisions.

It must be kept in mind that generally the German Federal Employment Agency (BA) must first vet your employment. As part of this process, it will assess whether your employment conditions (salary, working hours, etc.) are equivalent to those of domestic employees or not.

Benefits of Work Visa

The most important benefit is that a visa or a residence permit for the purpose of obtaining qualified employment is issued for a maximum of four years. In case a work contract is limited for a specific time, a residence permit shall be issued for the duration of the contract.

Another benefit is that if you have held a residence permit for employment purposes for at least 4 years, you may be entitled to obtain a settlement permit subject to certain conditions. This is essentially a permanent residence title. The residence permit allows you to live with your family in Germany.

How to Apply for Work Visa

First of all, you must get a job offer in Germany or valid employment contract. In this case, for those over 45, the annual gross salary of at least EUR 48,180 must be ensured. You must also check the equivalency or comparability of the foreign degree or vocational qualification. Moreover, the applicant must check whether they need license to practice one’s profession, like medical field or any other profession.

The next step is to request an appointment at the German embassy. You should prepare the required documents, i. a. employment contract, passport, proof of the recognised degree or vocational qualification and visa application form etc.

The German embassies will provide information on any waiting periods when requesting an appointment and additional documents that may be required on their respective websites. Now comes the point of applying for the visa which should be done in the country of residence.

After you have applied, you should wait for the final verdict on your application. You might be asked to submit any additional documents if the embassy deems fit and you should be ready to submit those documents.

If your visa is approved, you should book the flight and make arrangements accordignly and after entering the country, you should apply for a residence permit. For this, you should make an appointment at the competent Foreigners’ Authority and request a list of the required documents at the Foreigners’ Authority and prepare them. The final step is to apply for the residence permit to perform skilled work.

Two things are important here. First, health insurance must be taken out prior to entering Germany and secondly, the residence permit must be applied for before the entry visa expires.

Fee

The fee for applying for the visa is EUR 75 (in local currency) while the fee for residence permit can amount up to EUR 100. Citizens of EU and EFTA States (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland) are entitled to freedom of movement and have unrestricted access to the German labour market. They enjoy liberty as they do not require a visa or a residence permit to enter and obtain employment in Germany.

As far as Citizens of Australia, Israel, Japan, Canada, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America are concerned, they can enter Germany without a visa. However, they are required to apply for a residence permit prior to obtaining employment.

Processing Time

The German embassy has clarified that processing times may vary between a few days and several weeks.