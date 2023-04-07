'Isolate on return,' UAE asks travelers coming from these two countries

DUBAI - The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has advised the residents who have travelled to countries where cases of the Marburg virus disease were reported to isolate themselves on returning to the country.

The ministry has recommended that the travelers seek medical attention at the nearest health facility or emergency departments within hospitals.

“Those who travelled to the affected areas should inform medical staff that they have been to an area where the Marburg virus disease is spreading or have been in contact with infected individuals,” the Mohap said in a statement.

The ministry has also called on those displaying symptoms of the haemorrhagic fever for more than 21 days to get to a facility and seek medical help.

Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania are currently facing the outbreak of the virus and have reported at least 14 deaths from the virus so far.

The UAE’s foreign ministry and authorities in several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia have advised citizens against travelling to these countries due to the virus.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the UAE’s health ministry advised the public against travelling to these countries “unless it’s necessary” and that too with precautions.

“If travel is unavoidable, necessary precautions should be taken to avoid exposure to the disease, such as avoiding close contact with patients, touching contaminated surfaces, and refraining from visiting caves and mines,” the Mohap added.

What is Marburg Virus

Marburg virus disease (MVD), formerly known as Marburg haemorrhagic fever, is a severe, often fatal illness in humans for which the average case fatality rate is around 50%.

Case fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks depending on virus strain and case management. As per WHO guidelines, early supportive care with rehydration, and symptomatic treatment improves survival.

At present, there is no licensed treatment proven to neutralize the virus, but a range of blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies are currently under development.

The Marburg virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads through human-to-human transmission via direct contact (through broken skin or mucous membranes) with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials (e.g. bedding, clothing) contaminated with these fluids.

Illness caused by Marburg virus starts abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise while muscle aches and pains are a common feature. Severe watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting can begin on the third day while Diarrhoea can persist for a week.