Etihad Airways to operate flights to Thailand twice a day

BANGKOK -In a bid to facilitate tourists, Etihad Airways has announced doubling the flights to Thailand.

From 26th March this year, the airline will fly twice a day on the Abu Dhabi – Bangkok route. This means a total of 14 weekly nonstop services to Bangkok Airport (BKK) which is thronged by tourists from across the world round the year.

'With our convenient morning departure from Abu Dhabi, our second Bangkok flight has optimised timings for those UAE residents wishing to have a break in Thailand,' Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways said.

Reaffirming that it was Etihad Airway's commitment to bringing more guests to enjoy Abu Dhabi, the official said the return departure from Bangkok allows for those Thai residents to arrive in Abu Dhabi in the morning to have a head-start in exploring what the city has to offer in terms of business and pleasure.