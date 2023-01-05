Search

Inside Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda's wedding reception

Noor Fatima 09:40 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Inside Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda's wedding reception
Congratulations are in order for Pakistan's top comedian and host Ali Gul Pir as he has tied the knot with Azeemah Nakhoda.

The stand-up comedian turned social media influencer has been making headlines for his luxurious wedding festivities, taking the prize for the fattest desi wedding of the season. Nakhoda and Pir's reception ceremony took place today as the couple are wrapping up their wedding and moving towards a new chapter in life.  

Having gained fame with the satirical comedy song Waderay Ka Beta, Pir has carved a niche for himself in the industry for his quirky personality and befriended many A-list celebrities who attended his wedding ceremonies previously.

From a dreamy Nikkah ceremony, Ubtan, a mehendi, and reception, the latest Lollywood couple has the internet in awe.

For their grand wedding, the Saeen To Saeen singer opted for a classic tuxedo. Nakhoda, on the other hand, donned Nomi Ansari's stunning lehenga in multi-colors with floral patterns and heavy embellishment. Wearing heirloom jewelry and minimal makeup to accentuate her breathtaking features, the darling wife of Pir was looking no less than a princess. 

By profession, Nakhoda is a laser therapist and medical aesthetician.

On the work front, Pir with his impressive discography recently released Dance the Party, Chutti Time, Modi Teri, and Kerlay Jo Kerna Hai.   

