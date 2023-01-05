Search

Business

State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves decline to an 'alarming level'

Web Desk 10:20 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves decline to an 'alarming level'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s economic situation is worrisome as foreign exchange reserves held by the country’s central bank continue to decline, plunging by $245 million to reach $5.58 billion – the lowest since April 2014.

The data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan revealed that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the cash-strapped country now stood at $11.43 billion.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks now stand at $5.85 billion. “During the week ended on December 30, 2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by $245 million to $5,576.5 million due to external debt repayment,” the State Bank said in a statement.

Pakistan is battling the worst economic crisis in recent times and is in dire need of foreign aid to cut its current account deficit besides having enough reserves to pay the debt.

At the start of the previous year, the foreign exchange reserves stood at nearly $18 billion but nosedived in wake of political and economic instability.

Meanwhile, talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the ninth review seemed to have stalled as the country’s finance chief Ishaq Dar hoping to receive a $3 billion second bailout from Saudi Arabia within days.

'Zero tolerance against terrorism', says PM Shehbaz after NSC huddle

Amid the dilapidating reserves, and unprecedented inflation, global rating agencies cut the long-term sovereign credit rating of the South Asian nation by one notch to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B’ showing a weakening of the country’s external, fiscal and economic metrics.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263.5 265.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090

