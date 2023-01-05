Search

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar calls for effective enforcement of cyber laws to end slandering

Noor Fatima 10:49 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Ali Zafar calls for effective enforcement of cyber laws to end slandering
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

Amid the controversy triggered by Major (retired) Adil Raja's remarks about some A-list Pakistani actresses, many artists have come forward to support the actresses. 

The latest person to join the debate is the acclaimed singer-turned-actor, Ali Zafar, who took to Twitter to express his views on the issue and raise awareness about prevention of such things in future.   

The Kill Dil actor tweeted, "Unless the defamation laws (specially cyber crime laws on defamation under FIA) are not implemented properly and decisions are made in days rather than years, you will keep seeing slander, mud-slinging and character assassination from all sides, everywhere, everyday."

Continuing the Twitter thread, Zafar added, "The FIA cyber crime unit should be equipped and empowered with latest technology, enhanced man power to make it more efficient and transparent. Everyone deserves to live in peace with their dignity. Everyone means everyone. Not a particular class."

Talking about how Zafar himself has been a victim of the justice system, the Dear Zindagi star revealed, "I remember in my case, it took 2 years for FIA to investigate & find them guilty of an organised crime. However, the investigating officer was accused of harassment, the one who signed FIR suspended. The culprits got a stay from court with no consequence. Now THAT is privilege."

Emphasizing how rules and regulations are crucial, the Teefa in Trouble star suggested, "Laws were emended to protect one person and the gang with facilitations probably never seen in judicial history. To the extent that the culprit doesn’t even have to come to court for cross examination like ordinary people. Rather allowed to Skype or Zoom from the comfort of home."

The Total Siyapaa actor revealed the severity of the situation. "Not to forget, the death threats I received mentioning my children. “Take the cases back or we know where your children go”. And for some these individuals are heroes/protectors of human rights. Activists par excellence. Only if they could see their true faces. They will," Zafar tweeted.

Twitterati also chimed in to praise Zafar for raising his voice.

On the work front, Zafar's recent songs include Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Dil Karey, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, Mere Dildar Sanam, and Mein Ura.

For the first time, Ali Zafar opens up about being kidnapped along with his wife

Lifestyle

Inside Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda's wedding reception

09:40 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Kaifi Khalil leaves Maya Ali awestruck with his voice

04:01 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari's New Year video ensues hilarity on the internet

11:40 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Inside Ali Gul Pir and Dr Azeema Nakhoda's dreamy wedding

07:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan earns a spot in Rolling Stone's 'Best Singers of All Time' list

04:50 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Hania Aamir shares her 2022 moments in year-end video

04:30 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Has Mehwish Hayat hired private bodyguards amid ‘honeytrap’ ...

11:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2023

08:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263.5 265.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: