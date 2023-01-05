Ali Zafar calls for effective enforcement of cyber laws to end slandering

Amid the controversy triggered by Major (retired) Adil Raja's remarks about some A-list Pakistani actresses, many artists have come forward to support the actresses.

The latest person to join the debate is the acclaimed singer-turned-actor, Ali Zafar, who took to Twitter to express his views on the issue and raise awareness about prevention of such things in future.

The Kill Dil actor tweeted, "Unless the defamation laws (specially cyber crime laws on defamation under FIA) are not implemented properly and decisions are made in days rather than years, you will keep seeing slander, mud-slinging and character assassination from all sides, everywhere, everyday."

Unless the defamation laws (specially cyber crime laws on defamation under FIA) are not implemented properly and decisions are made in days rather than years, you will keep seeing slander, mud-slinging and character assassination from all sides, everywhere, everyday. #cybercrime — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 3, 2023

Continuing the Twitter thread, Zafar added, "The FIA cyber crime unit should be equipped and empowered with latest technology, enhanced man power to make it more efficient and transparent. Everyone deserves to live in peace with their dignity. Everyone means everyone. Not a particular class."

The FIA cyber crime unit should be equipped and empowered with latest technology, enhanced man power to make it more efficient and transparent. Everyone deserves to live in peace with their dignity. Everyone means everyone. Not a particular class. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 3, 2023

Talking about how Zafar himself has been a victim of the justice system, the Dear Zindagi star revealed, "I remember in my case, it took 2 years for FIA to investigate & find them guilty of an organised crime. However, the investigating officer was accused of harassment, the one who signed FIR suspended. The culprits got a stay from court with no consequence. Now THAT is privilege."

I remember in my case, it took 2 years for FIA to investigate & find them guilty of an organised crime. However, the investigating officer was accused of harassment, the one who signed FIR suspended. The culprits got a stay from court with no consequence. Now THAT is privilege. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 3, 2023

Emphasizing how rules and regulations are crucial, the Teefa in Trouble star suggested, "Laws were emended to protect one person and the gang with facilitations probably never seen in judicial history. To the extent that the culprit doesn’t even have to come to court for cross examination like ordinary people. Rather allowed to Skype or Zoom from the comfort of home."

Laws were emended to protect one person and the gang with facilitations probably never seen in judicial history. To the extent that the culprit doesn’t even have to come to court for cross examination like ordinary people. Rather allowed to Skype or Zoom from the comfort of home — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 3, 2023

The Total Siyapaa actor revealed the severity of the situation. "Not to forget, the death threats I received mentioning my children. “Take the cases back or we know where your children go”. And for some these individuals are heroes/protectors of human rights. Activists par excellence. Only if they could see their true faces. They will," Zafar tweeted.

Not to forget, the death threats I received mentioning my children. “Take the cases back or we know where your children go”. And for some these individuals are heroes/protectors of human rights. Activists par excellence. Only if they could see their true faces. They will. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 3, 2023

Twitterati also chimed in to praise Zafar for raising his voice.

On the work front, Zafar's recent songs include Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Dil Karey, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, Mere Dildar Sanam, and Mein Ura.