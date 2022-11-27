For the first time, Ali Zafar opens up about being kidnapped along with his wife

Web Desk
04:50 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
For the first time, Ali Zafar opens up about being kidnapped along with his wife
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)
Share

In a rather shocking turn of events, acclaimed Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar detailed a terrible experience that left him traumatised.

The Madhubala singer revealed how he was kidnapped along with his wife and his terrible experience with the justice system.

Diving deep into the details of the awful incident, Zafar hinted that the couple was kidnapped back in 2009. The Jugnuon Se Bhar Le Aanchal singer took to the Instagram story section and wrote, “In 2009, me and Ayesha were kidnapped. We survived and don’t really talk about it. However, that did not leave the trauma that being blackmailed, bullied and harassed by someone who came to your parties, flaunted pictures with you and called you a friend."

Zafar further added, "We decided to file for damages but seeing how difficult the system makes things for you to seek justice, I have decided to put things out there for people to read for themselves. I have made a thread on Twitter where I have posted some of the documents from my evidence in court."

Complaining further about the judiciary's incompetence, Zafar suggested. "Almost 5 years ago, I turned to our justice system, the proper and professional way, to seek justice and claim damages. After all these years, the system has not allowed us to ask all the RELEVANT questions and present all the RELEVANT evidence in court. Why?"

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-11-27/ali-zafar-reveals-minute-details-of-his-kidnapping-1669546184-4720.jpg

API Response: No news found against this URL

Despite the grandeur, influence, and fame, the 42-year-old singer was unable to seek justice through the proper channels. 

On the work front, Zafar's recent works include Dil Karey, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam. The singer has his upcoming album Husn yet to be released.  

Ali Zafar highlights plight of transgender ... 11:13 PM | 26 Nov, 2022

Pakistani heartthrob Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say ...

More From This Category
Natasha Lakhani celebrates birthday with family ...
05:40 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Bollywood's rendition of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' sends ...
06:42 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Viral dance girl’s new video wins over internet
01:28 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Esra Bilgiç’s new bold pictures set internet ...
11:49 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Shaan Shahid’s 'Zarrar' premiered at ...
10:16 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Amar Khan showcases killer dance moves in latest ...
10:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Natasha Lakhani celebrates birthday with family in Dubai
05:40 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr