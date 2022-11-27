Natasha Lakhani celebrates birthday with family in Dubai

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani makeup mogul Natasha Khalid Lakhani as she celebrates her birthday. The internationally renowned MUA receives tons of warm wishes and congratulatory messages from her family, friends, and followers.

The talented social media influencer celebrated her low-key yet luxurious birthday with her family in Dubai. Lakhani also shared a bunch of scintillating pictures from her intimate affair.

Taking to Instagram, Lakhani wrote a lengthy paragraph to express her gratitude. The caption read, "Celebrating another year around the sun with two of the biggest gifts from Allah, my Ali & Shahnoor that alongside my Mamas & support system. No matter where I am it’s an amazing birthday."

The mother of one further added, "Can’t thank Allah enough for his blessings as well as the trials & tribulations because all of it together has made me feel so much deeper, love harder, learn to let go as well as to hold on, to get stronger where needed and softer were wanted to try more, fall and rise to keep growing and evolving into my most authentic self. Because that is forever the most important goal and to have Shahnoor wait up to get the cake from the fridge and cut the cake alongside my beautiful angel was the best part of the night to many more learnings and endless, deep gratitude from the heart."

For those unversed, Lakhani is the granddaughter of legendary Pakistani singer Madam Noor Jahan. Lakhani has established herself as one of the most sought after makeup mogul.