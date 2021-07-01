Famed TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away

Famous Pakistani TV actor Anwar Iqbal passed away on Thursday. He was 71.

His daughter told a private TV channel that the cause of his death was a gastro disease. The actor had been sick for some time and reports of his deteriorating health surfaced on social media last week.

The funeral prayers for the deceased will be offered after Isha prayer today.

The actor had been chronically ill for some time and had issued a statement on Saturday requesting his fans to pray for his health as well as respect his privacy during his health struggles.

“I have been chronically ill for some time and have been getting the best treatment possible under the supervision of Karachi‘s best board of doctors.”

The veteran television actor and director had achieved fame with his work on hit drama series Shama.

He went on to star in Naseem Hijazi’s Akhri Chattan in the early 1980s and acted in many Urdu and Sindhi dramas.

Anwar Iqbal made his directorial debut with drama Ishq Pecha in 1984 and directed some Urdu and Sindhi dramas.

Some of his notable works include Pul Siraat, Rista Anjana Se, and Hina Ki Khushboo.