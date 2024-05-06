TV actor Zuhab Khan ties knot with Wania Nadeem; See pictures and videos

Search

Web Desk
10:24 AM | 6 May, 2024
KARACHI – Pakistani TV star Zuhab Khan married social media influencer Wania Nadeem in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday.

After keeping fans guessing about their relationship, the two tied the knot over the weekend. The pictures of their Nikkah went viral online, with fans showering love on two.

Wania oozes wedding goals with her silver attire while Khan opted a light-colored traditional dress. Fans extended heartwarming wishes for the couple.

Zuhab tied the knot with Wana after hinting at his marriage in an interview.

Last year, the TV actor confirmed his relationship with a fellow co-actor Wania Nadeem while answering the question regarding his marriage.

Zuhab started his career in TV commercials and later tried his luck in funny dramas. He appeared in several famous shows including Pinjra, Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay, Mein Mummy aur Woh, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti, and Perfume Chowk.

