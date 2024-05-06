TV actor Zuhab Khan ties knot with Wania Nadeem; See pictures and videos

KARACHI – Pakistani TV star Zuhab Khan married social media influencer Wania Nadeem in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday.
After keeping fans guessing about their relationship, the two tied the knot over the weekend. The pictures of their Nikkah went viral online, with fans showering love on two.
Wania oozes wedding goals with her silver attire while Khan opted a light-colored traditional dress. Fans extended heartwarming wishes for the couple.
Zuhab tied the knot with Wana after hinting at his marriage in an interview.
Last year, the TV actor confirmed his relationship with a fellow co-actor Wania Nadeem while answering the question regarding his marriage.
Zuhab started his career in TV commercials and later tried his luck in funny dramas. He appeared in several famous shows including Pinjra, Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay, Mein Mummy aur Woh, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti, and Perfume Chowk.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
