Ayesha Omar trolled after video of her birthday celebration goes viral
Web Desk
02:20 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
Lollywood’s true blue fashionista Ayesha Omar celebrated her birthday with zeal and zest recently.

A crusader of sorts who has drop-dead gorgeous looks and a bubbly persona, the Yalghaar actor is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles.

Keeping the celebrations festive, the 40-year-old's birthday celebration was picture perfect as the scrumptious cakes were cut.

Turning to Instagram, the Bulbulay star gave a sneak peek of her birthday celebration leaving her fan following gushing.

However, the slideshow of snaps and videos did not sit well with the netizens who directed unsolicited opinions towards Ayesha.

The keyboard warriors made sure to moral police Ayesha’s wardrobe and fashion choices. Many users also tried to age shame her.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain are all set to star in a film on serial killer Javed Iqbal

