Zhalay Sarhadi gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing
Share
Lollywood diva Zhalay Sarhadi rose to prominence as she made her presence felt. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
The gorgeous actress is an avid social media user who is praised for her effortlessly chic style and acting talent. However, nowadays her bold style is under public scrutiny.
After her latest pictures went viral, the keyboard warriors bashed her in the comment section and questioned her wardrobe choices when she posed in a western outfit. Here is how she responded to the moral brigade.
View this post on Instagram
Carma releasing in early September. The upcoming is directed and produced by Kashan Admani featuring Adnan Siddiqui, Zhalay Sarhadi, Navin Waqar and Osama Tahir.
Zhalay Sarhadi's new dance video goes viral 03:10 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
With Carma releasing in early September, this is hightime for Zhalay Sarhadi sit back, enjoy, and celebrate. Wrapping ...
-
-
-
- Imran Khan appears before JIT to record statement in terror case01:40 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
- LHC admits for hearing Maryam Nawaz’s passport plea, issues notice ...12:42 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022