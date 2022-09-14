Zhalay Sarhadi gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing

Lollywood diva Zhalay Sarhadi rose to prominence as she made her presence felt. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The gorgeous actress is an avid social media user who is praised for her effortlessly chic style and acting talent. However, nowadays her bold style is under public scrutiny.

After her latest pictures went viral, the keyboard warriors bashed her in the comment section and questioned her wardrobe choices when she posed in a western outfit. Here is how she responded to the moral brigade.

Carma releasing in early September. The upcoming is directed and produced by Kashan Admani featuring Adnan Siddiqui, Zhalay Sarhadi, Navin Waqar and Osama Tahir.