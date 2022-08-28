Zhalay Sarhadi's new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi's new dance video goes viral
With Carma releasing in early September, this is hightime for Zhalay Sarhadi sit back, enjoy, and celebrate. Wrapping up the promotional campaigns, Sarhadi is finally free and used the time to chill.

In a recent reel shard on Instagram,the Uraan actress danced to Asim Azhar's Habibi with co-star Osama Tahir. 

The Tehra Aangan actress vibed to the song with quirky moves. Sarhadi opted for a silk black shirt paired with grey-coloured jeans and a hat to match her elegance and contemporary style.

The video went viral as fans of the 2 Batta 8 actress have been eagerly waiting for her upcoming project. With thousands of likes, and celebrities hyping her up in the comment section, Sarhadi became the centre of attention.   

Zhalay's role in Carma is a foul-mouthed, malevolent gang leader, a character she can effortlessly nail.

During an interview with Dawn, Sarhadi revealed that, “I haven’t seen the movie and I won’t be seeing it till the premiere. At this point, what I can say is that the story is supremely different. It’s dark and edgy and I am playing a character that I have never played before. It isn’t releasing on Eid and I am glad of that! We need to start thinking beyond the two Eid holidays and I believe that if the content is good, people will go to see a movie.

“For me, the process of shooting Carma was extremely enjoyable and challenging. I have always focused on enjoying the process rather than worrying about the outcome. I want my projects to do well. If they don’t, I do get disappointed, but I don’t make them my life’s sole purpose.”

The upcoming project is directed and produced by Kashan Admani featuring Adnan Siddiqui, Zhalay Sarhadi, Navin Waqar and Osama Tahir. 

