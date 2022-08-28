PM Shehbaz approves Rs10bn for disaster relief as record rains, floods devastate Balochistan
Web Desk
04:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz approves Rs10bn for disaster relief as record rains, floods devastate Balochistan
Source: PML-N (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a grant of Rs10 billion for calamity-hit Balochistan as tens of thousands are currently at the mercy of an exceptional monsoon season, which has wreaked havoc across the country.

The premier visited the flood-hit village of Haji Allah Dino in the Jaffarabad District of Balochistan. Addressing the media, PM expressed gratitude to friendly countries for providing aid to help flood-affected people in Pakistan.

PM said the federal government is utilizing all-out resources for helping the distressed people while he also appreciated the efforts of the provincial government for working tirelessly to rescue people.

He also appreciated the role of the Pakistan Army for their services in rescue and relief operations, saying he approached all services chief to discuss the entire situation of floods and related relief activities.

A meeting of the cabinet will decide quick and long-term plans for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people, he said, pledging the incumbent government will not rest until all the affected people return back to their houses safely.

Over 100 booked for ‘terrorism’ during PM ... 01:20 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

SUKKUR – The Sukkur police registered an FIR on terrorism charges against over 100 unidentified persons for ...

Parts of the country’s mineral-rich region, Balochistan, remain cut off from the rest of the country, with phone services disrupted and prolonged power outages after deadly rains and ensuing floods badly damaged infrastructure.

The region also remains the most inaccessible region for relief agencies as efforts to get supplies to those displaced by the rains and floods continue.

Pakistan floods death toll reaches 1,033 09:59 AM | 28 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Death toll from the floods across the country have crossed 1,000, the National Disaster Management ...

More From This Category
Pakistan terms Afghanistan defence minister’s ...
09:36 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Railways all set to receive 40 ...
09:58 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Key Taliban official says Pakistan allowed US to ...
09:16 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Army rescues drowning man in Kohistan ...
10:18 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Pope Francis calls for aid for flood-affected ...
07:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
WaterAid helps families hit by devastating floods ...
04:53 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani seeks donations for flood victims under her own initiative
08:49 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr