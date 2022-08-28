Pakistan floods death toll reaches 1,033

ISLAMABAD – Death toll from the floods across the country have crossed 1,000, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported on Saturday night.

According to the NDMA’s data, 1,033 people died while 1,527 sustained injuries since June 14 from the rains and floods.

During the past 24 hours, 119 people died and 71 were injured.

As per the data, 76 people died in Sindh, 31 in Khyber Pakhunkhwa, six in Gilgit Baltistan, four in Balochistan and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed, out of the total, 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, 287,412 have been fully destroyed. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.

A total of 3,451.5kms of road has been damaged, and 149 bridges have collapsed, 170 shops destroyed.

At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declared calamity hit.

The NDMA’s latest sit rep shows 5,773,063 people have been affected by the floods. However, it clarified that the data in today’s sitrep was based on confirmed figures but its estimates showed that more than 33 million of population has been affected by the floods.

The authority shared that 51,275 have been rescued while 498,442 have been moved to relief camps.