Pakistan floods death toll reaches 1,033
Web Desk
09:59 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
Pakistan floods death toll reaches 1,033
Source: @uaeembassyisb (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Death toll from the floods across the country have crossed 1,000, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported on Saturday night.

According to the NDMA’s data, 1,033 people died while 1,527 sustained injuries since June 14 from the rains and floods.

During the past 24 hours, 119 people died and 71 were injured.

As per the data, 76 people died in Sindh, 31 in Khyber Pakhunkhwa, six in Gilgit Baltistan, four in Balochistan and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. 

A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed, out of the total, 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, 287,412 have been fully destroyed. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed. 

A total of 3,451.5kms of road has been damaged, and 149 bridges have collapsed, 170 shops destroyed. 

At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declared calamity hit.

The NDMA’s latest sit rep shows 5,773,063 people have been affected by the floods. However, it clarified that the data in today’s sitrep was based on confirmed figures but its estimates showed that more than 33 million of population has been affected by the floods.

The authority shared that 51,275 have been rescued while 498,442 have been moved to relief camps.

Pakistan Army airlifts stranded tourists in ... 10:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

SWAT – Relief and rescue operations continued in the country’s northwestern region on Saturday as Pakistan ...

More From This Category
Imran dares Shehbaz to show courage, talk to IMF ...
11:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Army airlifts stranded tourists in ...
10:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
UK pledges £1.5 million as ‘urgent support’ ...
10:41 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan take on India today
10:35 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Army chief vows not to rest until ...
05:18 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Miftah says deal with IMF will conclude ...
05:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
London girl makes history by competing for Miss England crown without makeup
10:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr