First electric bus inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Tuesday inaugurated electric buses in the mega city.

During the inauguration, he announced that electric buses in the city would initially operate from Karachi Tower to Sohrab Goth and the fare would Rs4 per kilometer.

The minister said that transport was a big issue for the people of Karachi and the government was contemplating introducing electric buses in the megacity.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry congratulated the Sindh government on the move. "Want to congratulate Sindh Govt specially @MuradAliShahPPP and ministry of transport on their remarkable step to add electric bus in Karachi Commuters system, @MinistryofST is fully behind Sind Govt in this futuristic approach hope Punjab and KP ll also take same route ASAP," he wrote on twitter.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said: “We would suggest this project to the Sindh government through the governor,” the minister said, adding he would also meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the next visit to request him to switch the public transport in Karachi to electricity.

