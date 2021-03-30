Pakistan receives first batch of single-dose Chinese coronavirus vaccine today

Web Desk
04:42 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Tuesday said that Pakistan would import Chinese Cansino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines in bulk to package three million doses locally. 

Asad Umar took to twitter and wrote, “First batch of cansino vaccine procured being received today. This is the vaccine in which Pakistan participated in phase 3 trials, which was the first time ever that Pakistan had done so for any vaccine.”

Asad Umar said the bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan and special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained for this purpose. The first batch of 60,000 doses of the vaccine is arriving today, he added.

Earlier this month, Pakistan placed the first order to purchase single-dose Chinese vaccine Ad5-nCoV vaccine for COVID-19.

Separately, Asad Umar asked all the provincial ministers to employ all administrative tools for across the board implementation of instructions issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In his letters to the provinces, Asad said during the ongoing 3rd wave, the enforcement of SOPs had remained weak.

