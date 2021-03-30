PM Imran fully recovered from COVID-19, announces Faisal Javed
ISLAMABAD - PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan confirmed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered from COVID-19 and he has resumed work gradually.
The lawmaker of the ruling party took to Twitter to announce the development but he did not mention whether the premier had taken another test for novel coronavirus after contracting the infection.
"Alhamdulillah, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered. He has resumed work gradually & started building up his work routine as per doctors' instructions keeping in view national & intl guidelines. May ALLAH grant health to all. Ameen. Take care of urself & others," he tweeted.
On Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that the premier had made steady clinical recovery from COVID-19 and he will be able to resume work in a few days.
“PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable. He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and international guidelines,” Dr Faisal Sultan wrote on twitter.
PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable. He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and int'l guidelines— Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 28, 2021
On March 20, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home. His wife, Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi had also tested positive and is also quarantined at home.
First Lady Bushra Bibi has also been tested positive for Covid-19. Lots of prayers for all who have been tested positive including PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi!!! May ALLAH give them speedy recovery.— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 20, 2021
Stay Safe!!!
احتیاط بہت ضروری pic.twitter.com/3HzJCDQj60
Imran Khan had tested coronavirus positive just after two days of getting the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination which raised alarm among the nation who raised questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it.
