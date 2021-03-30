PM Imran fully recovered from COVID-19, announces Faisal Javed

05:07 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
PM Imran fully recovered from COVID-19, announces Faisal Javed
Share

ISLAMABAD - PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan confirmed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered from COVID-19 and he has resumed work gradually. 

The lawmaker of the ruling party took to Twitter to announce the development but he did not mention whether the premier had taken another test for novel coronavirus after contracting the infection.

"Alhamdulillah, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered. He has resumed work gradually & started building up his work routine as per doctors' instructions keeping in view national & intl guidelines. May ALLAH grant health to all. Ameen. Take care of urself & others," he tweeted. 

On Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that the premier had made steady clinical recovery from COVID-19 and he will be able to resume work in a few days.

“PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable. He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and international guidelines,” Dr Faisal Sultan wrote on twitter.

On March 20, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home. His wife, Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi had also tested positive and is also quarantined at home.

Imran Khan had tested coronavirus positive just after two days of getting the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination which raised alarm among the nation who raised questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it.

How to battle coronavirus, PM Imran shares ... 03:27 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan called him and shared his ...

More From This Category
Hammad Azhar assumes charge of Pakistan's Finance ...
05:48 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Department of Tourist Services’ Punjab office ...
05:33 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Pakistan receives first batch of single-dose ...
04:42 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
First electric bus inaugurated in Karachi
04:07 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Sri Lankan officials ignored Pakistani ...
03:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
How to battle coronavirus, PM Imran shares ...
03:27 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faryal Mehmood's dreamy dance video leaves the audience awestruck – Watch before it's ...
03:07 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr