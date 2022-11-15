Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif contracts Covid-19 for the third time

LAHORE – Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced Tuesday.

Taking it to Twitter, Marriyum said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has turned Covid-19 positive. The premier was unwell for last two days and his Covid test was done today on the advice of the physicians, she said.

She also urged the masses to pray for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کورونا پازیٹو ہوگئے ہیں۔ دو روز سے طبیعت ناساز تھی۔ ڈاکٹر کے مشورے سے آج کرونا ٹیسٹ کروایا گیا عوام اور کارکنان سے وزیراعظم کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کی اپیل ہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 15, 2022

This is the third time that Shehbaz Sharif has contracted the virus. He first tested positive in June 2020 and later contracted visus in January this year.

Over the weekend, the premier delayed his departure from Britain due to sickness. Sharif, 71, suffered a mild fever just before leaving the airport, and his family had advised him not to fly.