PM Shehbaz returns home after attending London huddle

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home from London after attending crucial meetings with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders in London.

The premier reached the country's federal capital via a private airline flight from Heathrow Airport. Sharif was due to return after the global climate summit, COP27, however, he departed to the UK for consultations.

Prime Ministers' visit garnered unwanted attention as he visited London two weeks before the end of the Chief of Army Staff’s tenure, who would retire by the end of this month.

PM undertook at least four rounds of talks with the party’s leadership, where top leaders of ruling PML-N exchanged views on the appointment of the next army chief, reports said.

Sharif, who was supposed to leave for Pakistan in the wee hours of Saturday, earlier extended his stay in Britain as his health deteriorated. Sharif's family also advised him not to travel with inferior health.