Nawaz, Shehbaz hold crucial meeting on Pakistan Army chief's appointment
Share
LONDON – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed with him issues surrounding appointment of the new chief of the Pakistan Army.
According to reports circulating in the Pakistani media, it was decided at the Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting that the appointment would be made on merit and the senior-most general would me made the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
The incumbent COAS, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is going to retire later this month. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa has started farewell visits to various formations of the Pakistan Army.
- Nawaz, Shehbaz hold crucial meeting on Pakistan Army chief's ...10:01 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
-
- Football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović to attend SIBF 202209:21 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
-
- Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made new Foreign Office spokesperson07:21 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Shoaib and Sania to announce divorce after sorting out legal issues, ...06:52 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
-
- Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar's new video wins over internet06:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022