Hasan Noman makes shocking revelation amidst split from Madiha Rizvi

The Pakistani entertainment industry is witnessing many of its iconic and power couples calling it quits after years of happy marriages. The trouble in paradise of many of the actors, socialites, and other influential figures has been causing a stir among their fandoms.

The latest couple to add to the now divorced actors is Madiha Rizvi and Hassan Noman. Earlier, they had only announced the news; however, Noman recently shared his opinions on the split and made a comment that didn't sit right with many of the cyber citizens.

The Sang e Mah actor took to Instagram to share two cents about the split of the couple. The lengthy note read, "I would like to announce that although our divorce has been finalized, but it was not through mutual consent. I have been very concerned about our daughters to have a well rounded life experience and would want to reiterate that I strongly believe in the institution of marriage and did not want this divorce. Mostly because I do not want my daughters to go through life without both their parents."

The Taana Baana star's note further read, "Madiha exercised her right to divorce which resulted in this decision that I condemn as a Muslim."

The Baby actor and the Piya Naam Ka Diya diva's divorce has been finalised legally.

The Baby actor and the Piya Naam Ka Diya diva's divorce has been finalised legally.

For those unversed, Rizvi took to Instagram to announce that she and Noman have ‘amicably’ finalized their split.

Rizvi and Noman got married in 2013. The ex-couple share two daughters together. Rizvi is the daughter of veteran actor Deeba Rizviwhile Noman is the son of late celebrated artist, Rasheed Naz