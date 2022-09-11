Hira Mani recreates dialogues of Indian movie in hilarious BTS video
09:21 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Hira Mani recreates dialogues of Indian movie in hilarious BTS video
Source: @hiramaniofficial (Instagram)
Pakistani actor and singer Hira Mani never misses a chance to take her fans' breath away through her stunning looks. Hira is a fashionista for sure, but it's her goofy and quick wit that fans love.

A day after dropping her new song Taare, the mother of two shared a new behind the scenes video which shows her recreating a famous scene from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Donning a showy black attire, Hira said Kon hai who jisne dobra murr kar mujhay nahi dekha and laughed at the ends saying Bas Karo.

As soon as the clip was shared, it caught the attention of fans who reacted on social media.

On Saturday, the singer dropped her new song however netizens are not ready to see her in singing. On her debut song, social media users advised her to stop singing. 

Hira Mani and Raafay Israr’s new song 'Taare' ... 06:24 PM | 10 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Hira Mani rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho, but ...

