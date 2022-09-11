Hira Mani recreates dialogues of Indian movie in hilarious BTS video
Share
Pakistani actor and singer Hira Mani never misses a chance to take her fans' breath away through her stunning looks. Hira is a fashionista for sure, but it's her goofy and quick wit that fans love.
A day after dropping her new song Taare, the mother of two shared a new behind the scenes video which shows her recreating a famous scene from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Donning a showy black attire, Hira said Kon hai who jisne dobra murr kar mujhay nahi dekha and laughed at the ends saying Bas Karo.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the clip was shared, it caught the attention of fans who reacted on social media.
On Saturday, the singer dropped her new song however netizens are not ready to see her in singing. On her debut song, social media users advised her to stop singing.
Hira Mani and Raafay Israr’s new song 'Taare' ... 06:24 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Lollywood diva Hira Mani rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho, but ...
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:36 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 September 202208:10 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Iraq allows entry to around 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims stranded on Iran ...11:45 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani 'Ken Doll' rocks stage with bhangra performance on Abrarul ...11:15 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- PAKvSL: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to lift sixth Asia Cup trophy10:53 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- TIFF22: Sajal Aly strikes a pose with Imran Khan's sons at Jemima's ...07:31 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Rakhi Sawant surprises fans with drastic wardrobe changes08:52 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in latest pictures07:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022