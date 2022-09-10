Hira Mani and Raafay Israr’s new song 'Taare' is out now
Hira Mani and Raafay Israr’s new song 'Taare' is out now
Lollywood diva Hira Mani rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho, but it's her fun-loving nature and her aura that she channels filmy vibes in her social media.

This time around, the 33-year-old has woven magic as she sets the screen ablaze alongside rising artist Rafay Israr for the song Taare.

The 4-minute song is a visual and audio treat for Hira’s fans that narrates manifesting-love, friendship, and betrayal. The Do Bol actor surely knows how to carry any look as she picked the right guise for the music video.

Soon after the release of the song, many of her fans showered love in the comment section while the song amassed thousands of views in an hour.

Earlier, the duo also shared a much-talked-about tracks poster on their respective social media handles, and needless to say, the expectation from the song has skyrocketed.

Rafay made his singing debut with the soulful track Sajni, released by Zee Music Company. The vocal powerhouse gained popularity from his spellbinding songs like Wajah Kia Thi, Chor Diya, and many more.

On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan which has been loved by the fans.

Do you like her new song? Tell us in comments below

