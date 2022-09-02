Hira Mani gets trolled for singing 'Pasoori'
03:54 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
The Dobol star Hira Mani is a gorgeous addition to Pakistan’s entertainment industry but it’s her stellar acting that has won the heart of the masses.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star’s vocal talents and melodious voice have also gotten a nod from the admirers.

However, this time around Hira has failed to mesmerise the audience and her singing talent has amassed an overwhelming critique.

"Bohat bohat shukriya 7 million followers hougaye ajj mujeu Pata hai 7 billion log jo instagram nahi use kertey woh bhe mujhse piyar kertey hain I love you all app hain tou main hun … mere taraf se app sub ko bohat piyar

And my fan pages app ki tou Eik separate fan base hae mere dil main bro

@hira_queenie @hira_love_fan @starly_hiramani @hiras.universe @hiramani_is_precious @hira_mani_my_love_ @hiraslit @versatile_hira @thehiraholic @hiramani_my._.love @angelic.hira @hira.obsessed.alizey @aesthetic.hira @hiramani_ki_smile @staygoldhira_ @letslovehira @craze_of_hiramani"

Singing her heart out, the Yaqeen ka Safar actor entertained the audience by singing Pasoori. However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her. Mocking and trolling her, the 32-year-old star's singing video drew widespread trolling. 

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya.

